﻿

Brexit Bill is Passed however Timetable is Rejected

The situation is going to become more fluid. Expect more volatility ahead.

October 22, 2019 6:08 PM

Brexit Bill is Passed, however Timetable is Rejected

UK Parliament passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.  However, they also refused to be handcuffed into Boris Johnson’s timetable of just 2 days to read and debate the matter.  The UK’s main opposition party leader, Corbyn, said afterwards that Johnson needs to agree to a reasonable timetable.  PM Johnson must now determine whether to accelerate plans to leave the EU with no deal or ask for an extension past the October 31st deadline.  One option Johnson is considering is that the UK accept a 10-day extension, as long as it is the final extension from the EU.

Upon passage of the WAB, GBP/USD bid up roughly 75 pips in hopes that the timetable would be passed.  However, as soon as the timetable was rejected, the pair fell from roughly 1.3000 to 1.2832 on concerns that Brexit deal will be delayed further, or even worse, will end with no deal at all. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, GBP/USD is currently consolidating just below the psychological level and horizontal level of 1.3000.  Although has made attempts to close above 1.3000 over the last 4 days, it has yet to do so.  The bottom of the consolidation zone is roughly between 1.2880, which is the 38.2% retracement level from the April 2018 highs to the September 3rd lows, and 1.2840, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 6th highs to the September 3rd lows.  A break above or below these levels could quickly push the markets 200 pips in either direction.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, it appears EUR/GBP still has room to go on the downside towards .8500 to complete the flag formation.  However, the RSI is oversold, and with the news today it’s no surprise the pair bounced to give time to the RSI to unwind back into neutral territory before it resumes it descent lower.  Horizontal resistance comes in near .8700.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As we get closer and closer to the October 31st “drop dead” date for a Brexit deal, the situation is going to become more and more fluid.  Expect even more volatility as time passes!


Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling Corbyn Johnson USD UK Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Yesterday 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Yesterday 11:14 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:28 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
April 24, 2024 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.