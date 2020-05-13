AUD/USD Swings to Downside on 600K Job Losses

's official data showed that the(-575,000 expected) and the(8.2% expected) from 5.2% in March.And the underemployment rate surged to a record high of 13.7%.Thehas hit the Australian economy hard. Big employers, particularly those in tourism, airlines and department stores, have to furloughed tens of thousands of workers.On top of these, in face of a strengthening U.S. dollar, the Australian dollar has given up most gains made in last week's rebound.On anhas swung down to the, keeping the intraday bias as bearish.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





Key Resistance is located at 0.6465 (around the 50-period moving average and the Upper Bollinger Band).



Unless this level is surpassed, AUD/USD is expected to seek immediate support at 0.6410 (a key support level seen in May 5-6).



In case it slips below 0.6410, the next support level at 0.6375 (around the low of May 7) would come into sight.



