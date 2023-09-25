AUD/USD, S&P 500, VIX analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:18 AM
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Net-short exposure to AUD, NZD and CAD increased despite each currency holding up to US dollar strength. And in each case, it was the reduction of gross longs which weighed on net positioning, as opposed to fresh shorts being added. Whilst this is not a particularly bullish scenario, neither is it overly bearish.

We’re keeping a close eye on the bond market as rising yields continue to weigh on sentiment, but worth noting that the 2-year bond prices continues to hold above key support at 101 despite extreme net-short positioning.

Large speculators and asset managers continued to increase their long exposure to WTI crude oil, and net-short exposure to VIX futures area approaching a 3-year low whilst the VIX remains relatively low.

Large speculators also closed 77k gross long contracts of the S&P 500 futures market last week, which was its fastest weekly decline in 15 months.

 

20230925cotpctrankCI

  

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 2023:

  • Large speculators and asset managers reached a record level of net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures
  • Net-short exposure to NZD/USD futures reached its highest level since December 2019
  • Large speculators reduced longs to push net-long exposure to GBP/USD futures to a 14-week low
  • Whilst net-short exposure of JPY/USD remained largely unchanged, both gross longs and gross shorts are rising in tandem to suggest hedging is at play
  • Net-long exposure to EUR/USD futures continued to fall and sat at a 47-week low
  • Gross-short exposure to WTI crude oil rose for a second week among large speculators, although gross longs rose to an 18-month high
20230925cotnetCI

 

 

AUD/USD (Australian dollar futures) – Commitment of traders (COT):

Shorting the Australian dollar is not a new idea, but it is worth noting that large speculators and asset managers reached a record level of net-exposure last week. And those shorts need to be justified with lower prices, or bears will be forced to cover and potentially trigger a rally. Yet the fact that bears have failed to hold prices below 64c should come as a warning to bears. And with the US dollar index having rallied for a tenth consecutive week (a bullish streak only seen twice in its history), we’re statistically at a point where the rally either needs to pause or retrace, and that could help lift the Australian dollar. Of course, yields are the market which hold the key to sentiment right now. If they pull back and drag the dollar lower, it adds another reason to expect a bounce in risk assets such as AUD/USD. But if yields march higher then maybe AUD/USD bears will be proven to be right after all.

20230925cotAUDUSD

 

2-year bond note futures – Commitment of traders (COT):

If one market has the power to dictate sentiment for all others, it is the 2-year note. Extreme levels of short exposure to bond prices have been well documented in the preceding months, and large speculators remained just off level short exposure last week. Yet the 2-year bond note continues to hold above 101 – a key level which has held as support since 2001. If support continues to hold, bears may be forced to cover and send prices higher, yields lower and appetite for risk could be restored. Yet if the key level of 101 breaks, it means the next leg higher for yields has been confirmed and we’re likely to see the next leg lower for global stock market indices. And dare we say AUD/USD might even break below 64c for more than a day.

20230925cot2yr

 

VIX future (volatility index) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Large speculators remain net-short VIX futures for the majority of the time, which makes the ne long or short indicator less useful. However, we can use its long term average of -44.5k contracts as the threshold instead, so it is interesting to note that large speculators are now above that level. We can see that gross longs are trending higher whilst the VIX remains relatively low and beneath its own long-term average of 19.8. And if yields continue to soar and weigh on stock market indices, perhaps this is a prelude to a spike in volatility in general which could of course send the VIX higher.

20230925cotVIX

 

S&P 500 futures (ES) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Futures traders closed 77k contracts last week, which was its fastest weekly decline in 15 months. The fact that that happened by Tuesday, and prices continued lower through to the end of the week suggests more gross longs were closed and we may even see a rise in shorts in Friday’s report. In either case, the S&P 500 market remains relatively high and that leaves plenty of room for further downside over the coming weeks if yields and the VIX continue to rise.

20230925cotSP500

 

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.