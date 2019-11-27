Another Day Another Poll

YouGov MRP Poll shows a significant Tory majority

November 27, 2019 2:56 PM

Another Day, Another Poll

Guardian Journalist Owen Jones said today that YouGov MRP Poll shows a significant Tory majority, citing “source”.  Journalist Jones also noted that the margin is narrowing, and if continued at the same pace in the next week, would indicate a hung parliament.  This follows polls released yesterday and Monday, which my colleague Ken concisely boiled down yesterday.  Markets seem to be ignoring the part about the hung parliament, and instead are focusing on the  significant Tory lead.  Combine that with a little “risk on” in stocks, and a weak JPY, and we have the makings of a potential breakout in GBP/JPY.

GBP/JPY put in lows on August 12th and September 2nd, creating a double bottom.  Price traded higher since then and halted between the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on March 13th to the lows on August 12th  near 140.38 and the horizontal resistance near 141.00 forming a potential flag/pennant formation. Price has broken through the 141.00 level and closed today at its highest level since May near 141.50.  If GBP/JPY breaks above 141.70, it will have broken above the flag and we can start looking at a potential target near 150.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute chart, it is easy to see the flag range that GBP/JPY has been in since mid-October, however Monday and today have been extremely strong days.  Price gapped open on Monday at 139.70 from  a close of 139.57 on Friday.   Since the opening on Monday, price seems to be forming a possible AB=CD harmonic formation,  where the length of wave AB equals the length of wave CD.   That would bring price to the top of the channel.  If GBP/JPY breaks through this resistance zone, it may easily squeeze through the top of the flag near 141.70 (see daily).

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The focus on this pair over the next few weeks will be twofold.  First, the release of headlines regarding the upcoming elections and new polls will drive this pair as that seems to be the only thing GBP traders are watching into December 12th.  Secondly, Yen traders are focusing on the US-China trade war.  If the headlines are positive, or if a deal gets signed, USD/JPY should trade higher with risk, which should bring GBP/JPY higher along with it.


Related tags: Sterling UK election Corbyn Johnson Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:41 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP: A volatile start to week to bears’ delight
Today 05:53 AM
USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
Today 02:21 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 10th 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Week Ahead – June 10, 2024
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.