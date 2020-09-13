﻿

A review of the week past and the week ahead 14th September

September 13, 2020 8:50 PM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 fell -2.75%, as the correction in tech stocks deepened and spread to other sectors.
  • The FANG index, a $US120 trillion equal dollar weighted index comprised of high growth tech stocks including Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google has fallen 15% in September, it largest pullback since March.
  • New coronavirus cases continued to trend lower in the U.S, and Australia. However cases in India and Europe are rising, particularly in Spain and France.
  • Brexit risks remerged and in the U.S, the Democrats blocked the latest stimulus package.
  • The ECB kept policy unchanged at its monthly meeting and did not push back against EURUSD strength.
  • The Band of Canada kept policy unchanged, as well as its GoC bond purchase commitment of a minimum C$5bn per week.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed lower at 26.9.
  • U.S. 10-year yields closed lower, near 0.66%.
  • Gold rose slightly to U.S $1940.00.
  • Crude oil fell another 6.14%, closing at U.S $37.33/bbl.
  • The ASX200 closed down -1.12% at 5859.4.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed unchanged near .7280.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA meeting minutes, house price index (Tuesday), HIA new home sales (Wednesday), labour force (Thursday).

  • Labour Force (Thursday): Despite the Victorian lockdowns, weekly payroll data suggest strength in other states will see a rise in jobs of 40,000. Nevertheless, a rise in the participation rate should result in an increase in the unemployment rate, from 7.5% to 7.7%.

New Zealand: Westpac consumer confidence Q3 (Monday), global dairy trade auction (Tuesday), current account (Wednesday), Q2 GDP (Thursday).

China: Unemployment, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales (Tuesday).  

Japan: Reuters Tankan index, Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote (Monday), balance of trade (Wednesday), BoJ interest rate decision (Thursday), CPI (Friday).

U.S: Retail sales (Wednesday), FOMC meeting, housing starts, building permits, jobless claims (Thursday), current account (Friday).

  • FOMC Meeting (Thursday): Following Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the message is expected to remain one of caution and likely to contain more details on the Feds forward-guidance as well as its willingness to let inflation run above 2%.

Canada: CPI (Wednesday), retail sales (Friday).

Euro Area: EA and German ZEW economic sentiment index (Tuesday), EA balance of trade (Wednesday), EA current account (Friday).

UK: Employment (Tuesday), CPI (Wednesday), BoE interest rate meeting (Thursday), retail sales (Friday).

Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe New Zealand UK US

Latest market news

View more
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect
Today 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Today 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Today 02:28 AM
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU CPI, AUD forward returns for Easter
By:
Matt Simpson
March 24, 2024 08:00 AM
    aus_10
    AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 21, 2024 01:54 AM
      aus_03
      Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 14, 2024 10:07 PM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD: Growing risk Australia’s economy went backwards in late 2023
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 4, 2024 06:05 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.