250620 NZDUSD

New Zealand's annual trade deficit in May was the lowest in six years

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2020 4:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

NZD/USD: narrowing New Zealand's annual trade deficit

This morning, official data showed that New Zealand recorded in May an annual trade deficit of 1.33 billion New Zealand dollars, the lowest since 2014. On a monthly basis, New Zealand posted a trade surplus of 1.25 billion New Zealand dollars in May (1.29 billion New Zealand dollars expected), where exports totaled 5.39 billion New Zealand dollars (5.40 billion New Zealand dollars expected). 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, the pair consolidates above former resistance at 0.6350 and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above support at 0.6150 (overlap). The nearest resistance would be set at 0.6580 (June high) and a second one would be set at 0.6760 (December high) in extension.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: NZD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZD articles

united_states_02
NZD/USD: Weak jobs may push RBNZ to cut harder, Congress outcome to steer near-term direction
By:
David Scutt
November 5, 2024 10:34 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    NZD/USD: New Zealand economic downturn worsening ahead of key RBNZ inflation survey
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 13, 2024 12:55 AM
      downtrend chart
      NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: New Zealand recession is hammering the jobs market, inflation next
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 1, 2024 12:21 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 16, 2024 11:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.