WTI Crude Oil How far can it go

As history tends to repeat itself, while the rebound in oil prices was staggering, we might have to avoid being over optimistic...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2020 9:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI Crude Oil: How far can it go?

Thanks to the latest OPEC+ oil cut, oil prices have recouped most of its losses during the selloff started in March. 

In early May, we mentioned that history tends to repeat itself and the same may happen soon. While the rebound in oil prices was staggering, we might have to avoid being over optimistic.



Source: Trading View, Gain Capital (WTI Crude Oil Futures monthly chart)

WTI Crude Oil price has been trending lower since 2008, given the rise of clean energy and the U.S. shale oil boom. It is worth noticing that the previous OPEC+ oil production cut had led to a roughly 60% rebound in WTI oil price, but failed to change the down trend, as the prices recovery led to higher output again. This time after a remarkable bounce back, the remaining upside potential for WTI oil price could be limited.



Source: Trading View, Gain Capital (WTI Crude Oil Futures weekly chart)

Nevertheless, WTI Crude Oil Futures stay on the upside as shown on the weekly chart after posting a V-shaped rebound. However, it has to break above its nearest resistance level at $44.00, which is the bottom of its previous trading range in 2017 to 2019, to open a path to the next resistance at $48.90. Alternatively, losing the nearest support at $34.00 would suggest that the next support at $29.80 might be exposed.

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.