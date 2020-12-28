Will January usher in a golden dawn

The final week of a year for which the unfortunate standout memory will be the arrival of a global pandemic that has now claimed the lives of almost 1.8 million people and caused global social and economic turmoil.

December 29, 2020 9:00 AM
Gold nuggets

While the arrival of a vaccine has sparked hopes for a return to normality, in the short term things remain far from normal. Rolling lockdowns and the wearing of masks have become part of everyday life as governments and central banks push the economic levers to help nurture the economic recovery and boost job creation.

Yesterday after previously threatening not to, US President Donald Trump signed off on a spending bill, that included a $900 billion relief package. With the ink barely dry, the House passed a new bill that proposed replacing the $600 stimulus checks with a $2,000 payment.

Whether the new bill will pass the Republican-held Senate remains unclear. However, there is little doubt more stimulus will arrive in 2021, as President-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly called the $900 billion package a “down payment”.

This brings us around to an update on an article to the Gold article from early December here in which we suggested opening long positions at $1810 looking for a retest of the August $2075 high.

The fundamental reasons for owning gold remain strong and are supported by the arrival of bullish gold seasonals in January. Yet further confirmation from a technical perspective is required to confirm the fundamental bullish bias.

As can be viewed on the chart below for the second time in recent sessions, gold stalled overnight from ahead of trend channel resistance, currently $1910 area.

To confirm the bullish bias from a technical perspective, gold needs to break/close above $1910ish without first falling below uptrend support $1870ish and then the band of support $1850 area.

For those who followed our suggestion in early December, we would suggest raising the stop loss on longs to protect profits to $1866, or for those who want to give the trade more room, to $1849. Upside targets are the November $1966 high, followed by the August $2075 high.

Will January usher in a golden dawn?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 29th of December 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Coronavirus Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Today 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Today 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Today 12:30 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.