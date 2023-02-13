Barclays Q4 preview: Where next for the Barclays share price?

Rising costs continue to pressure profits, but can Barclays cut expenses in 2023?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
February 13, 2023 8:38 PM
Market trader analysing data
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Barclays release Q4 earnings?

Barclays will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings on the morning of Wednesday February 15. A conference call will be held on the same day at 0930 GMT.

 

Barclays Q4 earnings consensus

Barclays is forecast to report a 15.6% year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter income to £6.0 billion and pretax profit is expected to fall 2.5% to £1.4 billion.

If achieved, that puts the bank on course to report a 14% rise in annual income to £25.1 billion and a 16% drop in annual profits to £7.0 billion in 2022.  

 

Barclays Q4 earnings preview

Net interest income is forecast to rise 38% from last year in the fourth quarter to £3.1 billion, with potential for its margin to climb to 4% as higher interest rates continue to feed through.

Its trading arm should provide a strong set of results. Revenue from fixed income is expected to be up 82% in the fourth quarter, accompanied by a milder 6.3% rise from equities.

That will be countered by lower fees that Barclays earns from providing advisory services and helping companies raise cash. Banking fees are forecast to be down over 45% this quarter as fewer companies raise funding or find deals because of the uncertain economic outlook.

Investors and analysts may zero-in on the investment bank following a shake-up of senior management in recent weeks. We may also see questions raised by a report from the Financial Times last week that said Barclays is being investigated over its anti-money laundering systems by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Barclays is expected to continue releasing reserves, by around £466 million in the fourth quarter, that had been put aside during the pandemic to bolster its bottom-line.

However, profits are under pressure across the banking industry from rising costs, which are forecast to be up 9.6% in the final quarter at £4.1 billion. Barclays has said expenses should amount to around £16.7 billion over the full year and markets think they will be slightly higher at £16.8 billion – some 16% higher than what we saw in 2021. The outlook for 2023 will be influential and costs will be a central focus. Markets have pencilled in a 4% drop in expenses this year, partly funded by bonus cuts and a steep drop in litigation charges. A beat here would be bullish for the stock, while a miss would likely hurt earnings estimates and be a negative for the bank.

The other area where there is potential surprise is buybacks. Barclays continues to enjoy a resilient capital position with its CET1 ratio set to remain at the upper-end of its 13% to 14% target range in 2023. However, Barclays may choose to wait before returning any more cash through buybacks until the economic landscape becomes clearer.

 

Where next for the Barclays share price?

Barclays shares have soared over 38% since bottoming-out last October, but have lost some momentum since hitting a one-year high on Thursday last week.

Notably, we saw over 157 million shares traded on that day – over six times above the 100-day average – and yet we saw the stock end the day largely where it began. That suggests 189.70p could emerge as a strong ceiling. Any move above here could pave the way for a return above 197p. The 21 brokers that cover Barclays have an average target price of 247.88p, implying there is almost 33% potential upside from current levels.

The stock could slide back toward 174p if it comes under pressure, in-line with the level of resistance we saw throughout 2022. The 50-day moving average should hold considering the stock has remained above here for three months.

Can the results provide a new catalyst for the Barclays share price?

 

How to trade Barclays stock

You can trade Barclays shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Barclays’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Stocks Bank Stocks Shares market Equities Earnings Earnings season Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Barclays

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
February 23, 2025 08:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 04:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.