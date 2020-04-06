What is the VIX telling us

In amongst the explosive price action the past six weeks, there have been a few short term reliable patterns for traders to reference. One such example is since the S&P 500 commenced falling from its 3397.50 high in February, five of the six re-opens on a Monday morning have featured the S&P 500 futures “gapping” lower on the re-open.
Essentially a “gap lower open” represents an immediate lower repricing of risk assets following negative news headlines over the weekend. In recent weeks the gaps have followed news relating to the global spread of COVID-19, intermixed with bearish headlines for crude oil.

April 6, 2020 11:30 AM

In amongst the explosive price action the past six weeks, there have been a few short term reliable patterns for traders to reference. One such example is since the S&P 500 commenced falling from its 3397.50 high in February, five of the six re-opens on a Monday morning have featured the S&P 500 futures “gapping” lower on the re-open.  

Essentially a “gap lower open” represents an immediate lower repricing of risk assets following negative news headlines over the weekend. In recent weeks the gaps have followed news relating to the global spread of COVID-19, intermixed with bearish headlines for crude oil.

Following this weekend’s better news that European COVID-19 hotspots, Spain, Italy, and France reported lower death tolls as well as a levelling off in new COVID-19 cases in New York, the S&P 500 has opened this morning unchanged, bucking the trend of lower re-opens.

A feat that is more notable as crude oil futures fell sharply on their open after Russia and OPEC postponed a crucial meeting to discuss production cuts. The price action in the S&P 500 is supportive of the view that markets have turned a corner, both in terms of price and volatility.

One of the most commonly looked at gauges of volatility is the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Volatility Index (VIX), which measures the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility and is often referred to as the markets “Index of Fear”.

As can be seen in the chart below, the VIX spiked above 85 in Mid-March to near to its Global Financial Crisis (GFC) high before falling back below 50. While we think it is likely the VIX has seen its high for this episode, it’s unlikely that it continues to fall back to the benign levels it was trading at the start of the year. 

Instead, the expectation is for the VIX to consolidate in the coming weeks at levels between 55 and 35, representative of the market entering a choppy period of “2 steps forward and 1 ½ steps back” type movements.

What is the VIX telling us?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 6th of April 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
Today 01:49 AM
EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
Today 12:56 AM
Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
Yesterday 10:51 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Yesterday 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Yesterday 06:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.