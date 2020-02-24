Virus spread in Europe hits stocks boosts gold

The spread of the coronavirus, rather than abating, is now intensifying outside of China and it is beginning to take its toll in Europe.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 24, 2020 4:04 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The spread of the coronavirus, rather than abating, is now intensifying outside of China and it is beginning to take its toll in Europe. Austria is considering closing its border with Italy which could be just the first move of many given that the number of infected cases in the country rose to 153. Italy has a land border with Austria, Switzerland, France and Slovenia and if the virus spreads in the north of the country it could be a matter of a short time before those borders are either closed or the virus spreads into the neighbouring regions. 

The euro is losing ground to the dollar as investors try to assess the potential damage the virus could cause to the European economy if its spread here intensifies. The Eurozone is already fragile and any green shoots of recovery would be squashed if the virus takes hold on the continent.

European stocks are not reacting well – the dashboard for European indexes is a sea of red with the FTSE down 3.12% and the Euro Stoxx 50 declining 3.5%. In London the worst affected  stocks are airlines and travel operators which have been hit not only by Covid-19 but also by weather-related cancellations caused by a sandstorm in the Canaries. 

A warning from Primark-owner AB Foods about China virus-related supply chain disruptions made it clear to investors that hardly any industry will be spared from the toxic effect of the disease.  

One of the few gainers is UK gold miner Polymetal international as worried investors shift their assets into safe-havens such as gold and silver. 

Related tags: Germany 40 Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.