VIDEO Oracle Confirms TikTok Talks

On Monday morning, Oracle stock was halted pending a statement while Reuters reported that Oracle could ally with TikTok through a deal structured as a partnership.
Latest market news
Today 02:21 PM
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Tech Stocks articles
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
October 3, 2023 12:24 PM