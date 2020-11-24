Vaccine Optimism US Election Clarity Reduced Quarantine After Travel

European stocks are seen opening higher on Tuesday amid continued optimism surrounding covid vaccines and improving clarity over the political situation in the US as Trump clears the way for Joe Biden.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 24, 2020 2:46 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks are seen opening higher on Tuesday amid continued optimism surrounding covid vaccines and improving clarity over the political situation in the US as Trump clears the way for Joe Biden.

Three weeks after the US elections, Joe Biden received official acknowledgment that he effectively won the race to the White House. Trump liked the tweet, sending the message that he has come to terms with the election outcome even though he vows to keep fighting it.

The prospect of a disorderly transfer of power has dragged on the market for the past three weeks since the election; a line can now be drawn under this risk.

Vaccine optimism continues
The dominant driving force behind the market has been progress in vaccine development with AstraZeneca announcing yesterday that under a particularly dosage, it vaccine is 90% effective and can be stored at room temperature making it significantly easier to distribute than Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine.

Germany’s GDP beat
Adding to the upbeat mood Germany’s final reading for Q3 GDP printed at 8.5% QoQ ahead of the 8.2% expected and an impressive recovery from Q2’s historic 9.7% contraction. However, following yesterday’s disappointing PMIs, which points to a double dip recession, the GDP figures seem out of date. More attention could be paid towards German IFO due to be released shortly.

Airlines soar as quarantine cut
Lockdown restrictions in Europe are still very much in place but there is talk of these easing which is offering support to sentiment. Aviation stocks, which have been one of the worst hit sectors across the crisis continue to post a strong recovery. News that the UK government is offering tests as a way to cut quarantine periods could give travel a boost over the Christmas period. IAG trades +4.4%

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.