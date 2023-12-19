USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 9:02 AM
japan_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Apple shares were down -0.85% after the company announced it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US, due to a patent dispute with Masimo
  • Regardless, the Nasdaq 100 printed a fresh closing record high – although it remains a touch beneath the all-time high of 16,764.86.
  • The Dow Jones also printed an intraday record high but pulled back to close the day slightly lower.
  • The S&P 500 remains the odd one out and 78 points beneath its own all-time high
  • WTI crude oil extended its countertrend move and briefly traded above $74 on Monday. I noted in yesterday’s COT report and on Twitter (sorry… X) that that crude oil is at or near an important inflection point
  • Gold held above Friday's low in what appeared to be technical repositioning, during low liquidity trade. Although gold was dented on Friday as comments from Fed members Bostic and Williams pushed the 'higher for longer' rates narrative.
  • PCE inflation is hands down the big event for the week, and traders will want to see a soft set of numbers to justify hopes that that Fed could cut by at least 75bp this year. As PCE inflation is not a volatile data set, there may be some disappointment if they don't come in soft enough.

 

20231219movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

There has been some excitement that the BOJ may be close to exiting negative rates. This has led to some speculation that the BOJ could do just that today. But if history is anything to go by, they’ll likely drag their ultra-dovish policies into the new year. And that could help USD/JPY further extend its countertrend move if no action is taken today. Of course, should they hike their interest rate to 0% or higher, USD/JPY could break to new cycle lows.

The RBA also release their monetary policy minutes. I’m intrigued to see if they are as hawkish as the prior two minutes were – as they reversed the apparent dovishness the statement provided.

  • 11:00 – New Zealand business confidence (ANZ)
  • 11:30 – RBA minutes
  • 13:30 – BOJ monetary policy statement
  • 14:00 – BOJ interest rate decision
  • 17:30 – BOJ press conference
  • 21:00 – European CPI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 snapped a 6-day winning streak with a small bearish inside day on Monday
  • The strong rally has stalled beneath the double top pattern around 7472.3 (July highs)
  • I’d like to see a pullback before considering longs beneath this key resistance level
  • 7400 is a likely support level, a break beneath which could see the 7362 / 7341 highs act as support

20231219asxglance

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

USD/JPY has fallen over 7% from its November high, but I now see the potential for a countertrend move. Prices closed back above the 200-day average on Monday and formed a 3-bar bullish reversal (Morning Star).  And despite intraday breaks lower, USD/JPY has closed back above the 141.71 close low. I’m not looking for a particularly large move and suspect bears may be tempted to fade into any move towards 145. But for now, bulls could consider entries around the 200-day average / yesterday’s high to target 144 or the 144.72 low. Or bears could wait for signs of a swing high beneath 146.59.

20231219usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas USD JPY BoJ

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Today 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Today 05:53 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
Today 03:45 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Off 1.09 – 1.10 Retest Next?
Today 03:01 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX grinds higher after last week's gains
Today 02:27 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Market chart
AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 13, 2023 10:29 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 6, 2023 10:14 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD falls post RBA, crude oil bears eye $70: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 5, 2023 09:46 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.