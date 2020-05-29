U.K. may not be expecting a deal

European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has told the European Parliament's trade committee that E.U. and U.K. "are not making much progress" onand the British may not be expecting a deal. This comes after tensions between David Frost and Michel Barnier last week.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD is posting a pull back on a former rising trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area at 50. Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new down move below horizontal resistance at 1.2440. The nearest support would be set at May bottom at 1.2065 and a second one would be set at set at horizontal support at 1.1950 in extension.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital



