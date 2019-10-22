Time is another Johnson enemy

The lack of it could stymie his bill and halt sterling’s advance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2019 10:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The lack of it could stymie his bill and halt sterling’s advance

The concept of time is threatening Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal for a second time as MPs prepare for a Second Reading vote on whether they agree with its general principles. In turn, the pound has shown its first definitive hesitation in several sessions. The prime minister says he’ll scrap the bill entirely and go for a general election if  defeated tonight.

Johnson is fighting on two fronts. Voting begins on two motions from around 7PM BST: firstly, on the general principles of the PM’s withdrawal agreement, secondly on whether MPs agree to the fast-track timetable the government wants to adopt to spirit the legislation through Parliament before 31st October deadline. Soundings still suggest the deal could just scrape the required 320 votes. There’s less confidence that the timetable will be approved. Labour is instructing its MPs to vote against both motions. The 10 UK parliamentary MPs of Ireland’s DUP remain adamantly against Johnson’s deal too.

In context, Johnson’s election threat is not perceived as the biggest risk by markets. The PM has already lost two votes on having an election, failing to win the backing of two thirds of MPs as required. Labour has indicated that it would support an election only if no-deal was entirely off the cards. So the likeliest near-term outcome if the deal is voted down is more stalemate, more uncertainty.

As such, buyer’s remorse is beginning to show in the pound again. Some sort of retracement has been increasingly likely as sterling’s elevation from earlier-October lows extended almost to 8% in recent days. With measures of close-to-hand volatility expectations still at multi-year highs, in theory, if a clear reversal begins it could surge sharply.

First, sellers of sterling against the dollar must complete their push to see the rate below the first horizontal support since earlier this month. A successful break ought to be a clear signal that bears have regained control. Somewhat longer-term objectives are less important though an initial one may be support implied by hourly lows around $1.275 on 17th October.

GBP/USD – Two-hourly

Source: City Index



Related tags: Johnson UK

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Johnson articles

Research
Is the pound set to suffer amidst Johnson’s latest political woes?
By:
Matt Simpson
July 6, 2022 07:11 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    Boris Johnson stumbles over the line (but there are no winners here)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 6, 2022 10:56 PM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
      By:
      December 23, 2020 01:29 PM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Will a Brexit breakthrough ever come?
        By:
        Global author
        December 13, 2020 11:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.