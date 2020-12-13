Tencent (700.HK) remains bullish above HK$540
Tencent (700.HK), the tech giant, is in the phase of consolidation after rising to a historical high level at HK$633 in November.
Recently, JP Morgan said Tencent has rich game business growth potential, while the bank estimated Tencent's growth of game revenue could reach 18% in 2021-2022. The Bank kept the company rating on "Buy" with a target price at HK$655.
From a technical point of view, the outlook of the stock remains bullish as the prices are still supported by a rising trend line. However, investors have to be aware that the relative strength index indicated a bearish divergence signal, which suggested the loss of upward momentum. Therefore, investors could expect the continuation of the consolidation phase with bullish bias. The support level is located at HK$540, while resistance levels would be located at HK$605 and HK$633.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Recently, JP Morgan said Tencent has rich game business growth potential, while the bank estimated Tencent's growth of game revenue could reach 18% in 2021-2022. The Bank kept the company rating on "Buy" with a target price at HK$655.
From a technical point of view, the outlook of the stock remains bullish as the prices are still supported by a rising trend line. However, investors have to be aware that the relative strength index indicated a bearish divergence signal, which suggested the loss of upward momentum. Therefore, investors could expect the continuation of the consolidation phase with bullish bias. The support level is located at HK$540, while resistance levels would be located at HK$605 and HK$633.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM