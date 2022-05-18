Stocks turn sharply lower

stocks just can’t hold any rally attempts

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 19, 2022 12:43 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After Tuesday’s big rally on Wall Street, you would expect to see some follow-through. But this is a bear market. Big gains don’t tend to last. Lo and behold, the markets have dropped sharply yet again after a big rally. 

This time, there is no single trigger to point to. It is a combination of factors, mostly fears over and economic slowdown and rising interest rates.


Off Target


But we also had yet another US retail missing the target. “Off Target,” if you will. A 25% drop in Target shares at the open was the biggest since 1987 after the US retail badly missed expectations on earnings amid "unexpectedly high costs." On Tuesday, it was Walmart which plunged by some 11%, the most in 35 years, as it cut its outlook because of inflationary pressures. 


Retailer woes likely to continue amid stagflation risks


The big falls in shares of these retails – and don’t forget Amazon – highlights the damage inflation is inflicting on the sector’s profit margins. What’s more, consumers are getting squeezed as well and if they now start to cut back on spending then retailers could suffer even further. The outlook does look great. Producers will passing on raised input costs onto consumers, and this will ensure inflation is not going to be easing significantly any time soon. 


Keep an eye on S&P


The S&P 500 index has given up most of the gains from the day before and if it closes today’s session below 4000 then this would be a fresh bearish signal that could then see the index start a new downward motion to a new low for the year. 

 

220518 spx CI


How to trade with City Index

 

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

 

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    • Open an account in the UK
    • Open an account in Australia
    • Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

Related tags: Stocks Inflation Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 27, 2025 04:19 PM
        stocks_04
        Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 26, 2025 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.