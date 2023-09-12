Stimulus and seasonality could power mining sector gains

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:41 PM
26 views
Quarry and various stones
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

We’re approaching what is traditionally strong period for mining stocks, according to analysis from Citi Research. With Chinese policymakers becoming increasingly proactive when it comes to stabilising economic activity, and with prevailing sentiment towards the world’s largest consumer of commodities still fragile, it suggests there may be decent upside for mining stocks in the months ahead.

“Mining equities tend to perform well starting the month of October towards year-end, based on 25-plus years of seasonality analysis,” Citi wrote on Monday. “While the mining equities have corrected in the recent weeks, they have remained resilient relative to the prevailing bearish sentiment around macro backdrop relating to China.”

Citi says without ruling out incremental jitteriness, “we think we are possibly around the end of this rough patch with favourable seasonality effect could alleviate some of the concerns. We therefore believe that the ongoing jitteriness over China demand would likely present positioning opportunities to the investors into the year-end and full year earnings”.

Seasonal strength, stimulus measures may support commodity prices

Even without potential risk of Chinese policymakers rolling out far larger economic stimulus measures this year, Citi’s analysis shows that over the past quarter-century, the MSCI World Mining Index has gained six percentage points on average in the final three months of the year.

If the double whammy of seasonality and stimulus whets your appetite for a long trade, you could look at the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, a product that aims to provide returns, before fees and expenses, that correspond with the total return performance of the S&P Metals and Mining Select Industry Index.

Bullish signal triggered for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

The daily shows its already siting in an uptrend that began in late May. Of note, the 50-day moving average is about to cross over its 200-day equivalent, generating a golden cross that points to a potential continuation of the bullish trend. Should we see further gains, the high struck earlier this month around $53.40 would be the first upside target and then again at $54. A break of the latter would put the double-top of $59.20 into play.

Should the trade go awry, a stop below the prevailing trend channel support, or the August low of $49.60, would help to limit capital losses.

metals and mining sept 12

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: ETF Metals Commodities China

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
Today 02:20 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 01:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 12, 2023
Today 12:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks drift lower ahead of the Apple event, tomorrow's CPI
Today 12:22 PM
Gold price pausing for breath
Today 12:12 PM
DAX outlook: German index in focus ahead of big events
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ETF articles

united_states_04
“Bond-cano” eruption risk could spark renewed USD upside
By:
David Scutt
September 8, 2023 01:01 AM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 5, 2023 05:01 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 02:20 PM
        Instacart IPO
        Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Today 01:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.