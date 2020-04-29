Standard Chartered (2888.HK) Bounces 6%...But Key Resistance Remains at HK$46.50

reported that first-quarter underlying profit before tax slid 12% on year to $1.2 billion.to $956 million (from $78 million in the prior-year period), driven by the economic impact of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.Return on tangible equity dropped 100 basis points to 8.6%.Meanwhile, the Bank offered an, saying: "We expect a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, (...) before the global economy moves out of recession in the latter part of 2020, most likely led and driven by markets in our footprint."On a, the Stock closed today (April 29) 6.2% higher at HK$39.60, around the descending 20-day moving average.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





However, it is struggling to pull away from aof HK$36.70.marked on March 13 has not yet been filled back.Theremains at HK$46.50, which is the opening of the Bearish Gap mentioned above. It is also around the descending 50-day moving average.Unless this Key Resistance is surpassed, the Technical Configuration remains a bearish one.A pull-back to HK$36.70 (recent closing low) would expose theat HK$32.00.