Slow crawl back to normality

A mixed bag of trading updates, earnings reports and dividend news is keeping the FTSE in slightly negative territory despite a more positive global background of declining infection numbers and the ongoing reopening.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 20, 2020 4:07 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A mixed bag of trading updates, earnings reports and dividend news is keeping the FTSE in slightly negative territory despite a more positive global background of declining infection numbers and the ongoing reopening. The current set of corporate earnings, though already not positive, is only a warmup for what is to come later this year as it is showing the impact of the only the first month of the corona lockdown in the UK and Europe.

Still, in amid the negative revenue reports and the general trend towards cutting dividends, any company that is keeping its dividend in place is quickly becoming very popular. This is the case with consumer debt checker Experian, which has bounced nearly 7% this morning after it said that it would leave the dividend unchanged this year.

Retailer Marks & Spencer reported a 21% hit to annual profits as clothes sales at its major stores were hit during the pandemic, but the company’s decision to speed up its turnaround programme helped lift shares 5%. The stock still has a long way to go to make up for this year’s losses at it trades just a whisker above 90, down from 215 at the start of the year.

Airlines and aerospace components makers took a further dive this morning as global travel still remains largely restricted and the likely pace of recovery for the rest of the year is looking as if it will be fairly slow.

Property firms also took a hit this morning despite government data showing that house prices held up fairly steadily in England, regardless of the onslaught of the coronavirus. On average house prices in England slipped only 0.1% from February with London prices rising 4.7% .

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.