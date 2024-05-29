Silver Outlook: Financial Asset Meets Green Agendas

Silver is trading near $32 per ounce, surpassing its highest levels in over 11-years

Since the sharp rebound of silver in 2020 near its $11 low, leading economists including Robert Kiyosaki, Mike Maloney, and Ray Dalio have highlighted the potential of silver as a robust investment, from both financial and environmental perspectives. The fundamental strengths of the metal, coupled with significant price action patterns throughout its chart history, have made silver an attractive investment opportunity since 2020.

Analyzing the Foundations of the Silver Bull Run:

Alignment with Global Green Agendas and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): From the agendas of the United Nations towards that of China and the UAE, extending from 2030 to 2060, silver is regarded for its key role in the advancement of sustainable plans. Its industrial applications align with:

Clean Energy Transition : Silver is essential in the production of solar panels and electric vehicles. Recent headlines highlight increased Chinese demand for solar panels, boosting silver premiums and reducing inventories.

Innovation and Renewable Technology : Silver's use in electronic devices and 5G networks supports innovation and sustainable technology initiatives.

Climate Action : Silver's role in water purification and treatment underscores its importance in climate mitigation efforts.

Monetary System Significance: the silver standard, along with that of gold have played a crucial role in shaping the grounds of our monetary system today, having the real and scarce store of value behind our currencies. With that fact, investors seek the precious metals as a hedge for the ever-growing inflationary pressures. In terms of affordability, silver is in the spotlight for the easier affordability over the yellow metal, sharpening its performance and demand levels.

Correlation with Artificial Intelligence Trends: Silver, known for its exceptionally low electrical resistance among metals used in tech manufacturing, is poised to benefit from the exponential growth of AI. As AI technology advances, the demand for silver is expected to surge in tandem. Silver, along with palladium and platinum, plays a crucial role in powering the chips at the heart of AI technology. This essential function underscores the vast potential and increasing demand for these metals, driven by their critical contributions to the rapidly evolving tech industry.