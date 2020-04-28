Underlying profit before tax exp. £584 million

Higher Revenues & Costs

Sainsbury is set to report full year results in unprecedented times. The current lock down climate should be good news for the retail sector in general as panic buying and stock piling will boost sales and turnover.

Sainsbury’s upcoming results will not show much evidence of the sales boost from panic buying because they cover the 12 months to 7 March. It was only in the final fortnight of March that panic buying took hold and frantic stock piling of essentials began in the run up to lock down.

As a result, guidance will be more important than ever. Not only will forward guidance cover the panic buying, but also the closure of cafes and restaurants which has benefited food retailers.