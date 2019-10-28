Pound bought for a date in December

Boris Johnson loses yet another vote for an election though sterling stays firm

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2019 2:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Boris Johnson loses yet another vote for an election, though the Lib-Dems and SNP have blinked, so sterling stays firm

Does the EU’s confirmation of a three-month ‘flextension’ improve Boris Johnson’s chances of eventually gaining the two-thirds Parliamentary majority he needs to call an election? As far as we can tell, not much. As shown by the failure of the prime minister’s latest attempt on Monday night, the mathematics remain dicey.

Rather unsurprisingly, Labour earlier signalled that its support remains conditional on the complete removal of hard-Brexit risk, even now that the chances of Britain crashing out without a deal – this year, at least - have become almost non-existent.

Without Labour support, a separate scheme, backed by the smaller Lib-Dem and Scottish National Party opposition parties to force an election on 9th December (three days before Prime Minister Johnson’s preferred date) may fail to win a majority as well.

However, the pound has seen a late European-session fillip linked to the Lib Dems stating that they would back a government move for an election on Monday 9th December. So far, the government is sticking with 12th December. However, the government confirmed after losing Monday’s vote that it would introduce a ‘short bill’, perhaps as early as Tuesday, regarding a general election. A bill would only require a simple majority, rather than a 2/3 majority. Lib-Dem/SNP support may hinge on the proposed date being brought forward by three days.

In practice, the precise date may just as likely prove to be a red herring. After all, there is far more evidence of Lib-Dem and SNP co-operation with Labour than with the Tories. On the other hand, those extra three days are expected to make the difference between Parliament returning from a general election this year and coming back in 2020. In case of the latter, as time runs out, accidental hard-Brexit risks could rise. Additionally, with the Lib-Dems and SNP being the only ‘official’ remain-supporting parties, and the Commons conditionally supporting Johnson’s deal, an early election may look like a last chance to bring Brexit to a halt.

As such, markets continue to read election prospects as high, enabling sterling to maintain an elevation near 5-month peaks. The chance of diminished uncertainties still seems to be trumping risks that an election could have consequences that may be deemed market unfriendly.

Chart points

  • The pound is in the process of confirming the break out from last week’s wedge/flag on the bullish side
  • GBP/USD has clawed its way above intermediate ~$1.284/~1.2865 resistance. It needs to hold above there to validate the continuation pattern
  • If the rate can establish itself topside, classically, the measured length of last week’s consolidation could equate to initial gains; in other words GBP/USD could recoup the 2½ odd handles back to the $1.30 top and possibly beyond
  • Conclusive failure should shift focus back to $1.2750 support, to begin with
  • The RSI momentum gauge is inching higher, though is inconclusive in the daily view;  keeping an element of appropriate uncertainty

GBP/USD – Daily [28-10-2019, 19.30 GMT]

Source: City Index


Related tags: GBP Sterling Brexit Johnson Corbyn UK election UK

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
January 26, 2024 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.