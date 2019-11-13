﻿

New Burberry collection vs Hong Kong insurrection

Hong Kong disruption and China’s slowdown may drag H1 sales

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2019 1:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hopes are high for new collections from Burberry’s star designer, though Hong Kong disruption and China’s slowdown may drag

Britain’s main contender in the global luxury market, Burberry, will release closely watched results for the first half of its 2020 fiscal year on Thursday at 07.00 GMT.

Tough comps

The £8.4bn group made clear in the summer that it expects operating profit progress to be weighted towards the second half, tempering expectations of what it could achieve in H1. Another implied headwind for forthcoming results: strong figures from the comparable stretch in the year before.

Hong Kong, China

On top of Burberry’s caution, the faltering economic and geopolitical backdrop in Greater China, a key Burberry region, will also weigh. Increasing turmoil in the Hong Kong hub and some of the slowest mainland growth rates in a generation have weakened the yuan, adding pressure to retail sales that were already softening in step with consumer sentiment. China’s year-on-year retail sales growth is also scheduled to be updated on Thursday. Economists forecast a rise of 7.8% on average in October, the same as the month before. That would compare with volume growth of around 10% in the same month of 2018.

Collections mix, Plan A

Still, a positive response to debut designs by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci is expected to have underpinned sales. Even so, any growth may be offset by lower-priced inventory from old collections. More broadly, Burberry’s multi-year recovery plan is now in full swing; with the help of a 50% capex hike in the current year. Burberry shares are likely to be sensitive to signs that CEO Marco Gobbetti’s gambit to take the group even further upmarket is taking a bigger toll on present value than expected.

Key forecasts (Burberry-compiled unless stated)

  • H1 revenue: £1.26bn, up 3.4%
  • H1 operating profit: £172.33m, down 0.1%
  • H1 pre-tax profit: £174.66m, down 3%
  • H1 retail sales £987.4m (Bloomberg’s poll)
  • H1/Q2 Burberry Brand like-for-like sales: +4%/+4.6%

Other points to watch

  • Store space: fell 2% in Q1, lower space is seen as key for higher profits in H2
  • Recent performance by region: (Burberry seldom reports exact regional growth data)

    Asia (41% of total) – ‘high-single-digit’ growth

    Greater China – ‘mid teens’

    Europe/UK (36% of total) – static though supported by tourism in Q1

    Americas (23% of total) – U.S. up slightly, Canada down

Possible stock price reaction

The shares are up 18% in 2019 though down from a peak gain of 35% in mid-July. They began to recoup in line with the broader market in mid-October. Given tempered expectations, positive surprises in H1 results could easily spark a significant spike higher. On the other hand, the risk is that the challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop in China has taken a higher toll than forecast. In that case, the stock could cede further gains made this year.


Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Earnings season Earnings Asia Asia Pacific China UK

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU employment at the helm
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD weekly outlook: Early stalemate before Fed fireworks begin
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: FOMC, BOE and Key Data on Tap for Cable
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ and Fed Enter the Arena, Yields in Focus
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Massive Bull Run Holding Near ATH
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
March 15, 2024 02:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.