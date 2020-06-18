National Grid increases its dividend despite profit falling

National Grid, the electricity and gas utility company, announced full-year EPS dropped 17% on year to 36.8p and operating profit fell 3% to 2.78 billion pounds.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2020 1:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

National Grid increases its dividend despite profit falling

National Grid, the electricity and gas utility company, announced full-year EPS dropped 17% on year to 36.8p and operating profit fell 3% to 2.78 billion pounds, citing a 117 million pounds increased provision for U.S. bad debts related to the COVID-19. The company proposed a final dividend of 32.0p per share and full-year dividend totaled 48.57p per share, up 2.6% on year. Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "For 2020/21, we have assumed an impact on Group underlying operating profit, based on the scenario set out in the Forward Guidance section, of around £400 million from COVID-19."
 

From a technical perspective, an inverted Head & Shoulders pattern formed in March – April. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) has landed on its horizontal support near 40% and is reversing up. As long as 875p is support (May 22 low), the bias remains bullish. A break above 994p would call for a further rise towards February’s high at 1073p. Alternatively, a push below 875p would call for a test of March low at 789p. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.