NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close

The Nasdaq 100 is inching higher after a record close yesterday on AI enthusiasm and optimism that the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates in June. Investors continue to digest yesterday's cooling inflation data and look ahead to US ISM manufacturing PMI. Dell jumps 23% after impressive earnings, and oil is set to rise across the week,

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Saturday 1:16 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 38980

S&P futures +0.18% at 5094

Nasdaq futures +0.14% at 18061

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 7661

Dax 0.28% at 17762

 

June rate cut June 70% priced in

U.S. stock point to a quiet open after yesterday's record highs, boosted by enthusiasm for AI and after US U.S. PCE cooled in line with the forecast.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at a record high on Thursday thanks to gains in AI stocks such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. These stocks are pointing to more gains ahead of the open.

The rally found further legs after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, the PCE report, came in as expected booking the smallest annual inflation growth in three years. Following the data, bets were raised that the Fed would start cutting interest rates by June, which fueled a rally on Wall Street.

However, there are signs that inflation is sticky in some areas with services PCE at a 12-month high, which could mean that the timing of the Fed’s starting to loosen monetary policy remains uncertain.

The market is pricing in a 70% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut or more in June.

Elsewhere, concerns over the global economic recovery are limiting any upside after Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in February. The weak data put pressure on Beijing to come forward with more stimulus measures ahead of key government meetings next week.

Corporate news

Dell is set to jump Percent on stronger than expected earnings and guidance thanks to solid demand for its AI-optimized servers, which offset weakness in personal computing.

NYC Community Bancorp slumped 25% after the regional lender said it had found a material weakness in internal controls relating to loan rev. It revised Q4 loss tenfold.

 

Nasdaq100  forecast – technical analysis

The Nasdaq has risen to a fresh record high at 18100, bringing 18200 as the next minor resistance on its way toward 18500. The bearish RSI divergence could suggest that the run higher could struggle. Sellers look to support at 17787, the weekly low. Below here, 17315 comes into play.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD falls

The U.S. dollar is falling against its major peers ahead of the ISM manufacturing and Michigan consumer confidence. The US dollar is giving back some of yesterday's gains as investors continue to weigh up the inflation data.

EUR/USD is falling after eurozone inflation calls to 2.6%, down from 2.8% in January. While this was slightly above the 2.5% forecast, it suggests that inflation is steadily cooling towards the ECB's 2% target. The data release didn't move ECB rate cut expectations. The data comes ahead of the ECB meeting next week, where the central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold but could begin discussions around when the right cut may be required.

USD/JPY has rebounded higher after the Bank of Japan governor Ueda said that more evidence is needed that inflation is returning to the central bank's 2% target before the central bank will consider hiking interest rates. His comments came after BoJ's Takata said yesterday that to be AG, one should consider hiking rates.

Oil set for weekly gains

Oil prices are rising on Friday and are set for a weekly gain as investors weigh up mixed Chinese data and ahead of an OPEC decision regarding supply next week.

US crude oil is on track to gain 3.4% across the week on rising expectations that OPEC will continue with its supply cuts beyond the first quarter of 2024 and potentially until the end of this year, a move that could keep oil prices above $80.00 a barrel.

A decision from OPEC is expected in the first week of March.

On the demand side, Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month, raising some concerns about the fragile economic recovery in the world's largest importer of oil.

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Today 02:35 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 28, 2024 01:58 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 27, 2024 01:31 PM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 26, 2024 01:53 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 23, 2024 01:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.