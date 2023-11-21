Nasdaq 100: Macro takes the wheel as Nvidia clears high earnings hurdle

With near-term earnings risk now accounted for among the ‘magnificent seven’, it means macroeconomic and bond market movements will likely dictate how the Nasdaq 100 closes out 2023.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 10:24 AM
Wall Street sign with a building in background
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nvidia smashed expectations for its Q3 earnings but warned on China sales slump
  • With earnings from the magnificent seven done for another quarter, macroeconomic factors will likely determine how the Nasdaq 100 closes out 2023
  • Consolidation following the Nasdaq 100 rally could be interpreted as bullish in the near-term, if it plays out

Nvidia more-or-less cleared an extremely high bar set by markets for its Q3 earnings report, beating across all major metrics to sit largely unchanged in volatile after-hours trade. With near-term earnings risk now accounted for among the ‘magnificent seven’, it means macroeconomic and bond market movements will likely dictate how the Nasdaq 100 closes out 2023.

Nvidia’s numbers

Nvidia’s Q3 numbers were spectacular, although that needed to be the case after its shares hit record highs earlier this week after more than tripling this year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.02 versus $3.37 expected. Quarterly revenue also topped forecasts by more than $2 billion, coming in at $18.12 billion, with that derived from gaming and data centres both breezing past market expectations. Adjusted gross margins also beat, printing at 75% versus 72.5% forecast.

Fourth quarter revenue is seen at $20 billion plus or minus 2%, impacted by what Nvidia described as an expected “significant decline” in sales to China thanks to the introduction of US export bans for high-end chips used for artificial intelligence purposes. It was the later comment that received most attention on social media post the earnings report, keeping Nvidia shares largely unchanged before the start of its earnings call with analysts.

Over to macro to set the Nasdaq 100’s course

With every US tech giant having now reported earnings, it suggests the performance of the broader Nasdaq 100 heading into Christmas may be determined by macroeconomic developments and the subsequent impact on bond pricing and earnings estimates.

Consolidation could be bullish

On the daily chart, having surged nearly 15% in under a month, there are no shortage of analysts pointing out the risk of a near-term pullback with RSI on the cusp of hitting overbought territory. With 100 basis points of rate cuts expected by the Fed without any meaningful impact expected on corporate earnings, it’s clear the soft-landing narrative is largely in the price. Therefore, a lot needs to go right to justify the index remaining or pushing higher from these levels. However, with strong seasons working in the Nasdaq 100s favour, any pullback is likely to be shallow in nature in the absence of a significant change in the macroeconomic environment.

On the downside, support is located at 15770 and 15510, providing potential levels for traders to enter fresh long positions with stops below for protection. Having run so far so fast, a period of consolidation at these levels could be interpreted as a bullish development, providing a platform for the Nasdaq 100 to push to towards the highs set last year. With upside momentum in RSI and MACD starting to wane, continued upside at current rate appears unlikely in the short-term.  

nasdaq 100 Nov 22 1

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities US Tech 100 Nasdaq Nvidia Corp

Latest market news

View more
US dollar bears running out of steam? AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Rate cut hopes dashed, Russell 2000 and Nasdaq end recent rally
Yesterday 07:47 PM
Gold analysis: Precious metals climb as yields dip – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX holds at YTD highs ahead of Nvidia Earnings
Yesterday 02:15 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes puts Loonie in sharp focus
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Struggling for traction following latest corrective bounce
By:
David Scutt
November 16, 2023 01:18 AM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    Gold, S&P 500: US dollar turning point may deliver significant upside
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 16, 2023 12:06 AM
      japan_02
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: It’s no longer about inflation but the global economic outlook
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 14, 2023 11:15 PM
        japan_03
        AUD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Weaker Japanese yen adds to near-term upside risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 14, 2023 01:11 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.