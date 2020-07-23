Microsoft 4Q EPS Beat Expectations





announced that fourth-quarter net income fell 15.1% on year to $11.20 billion orThe Company's, Microsoft's flagship cloud computing business, reported quarterly sales growth of 47%, lower than +49% widely expected and +59% in the prior quarter.Meanwhile, the Company'sunit saw revenue increased 14.0% to $12.90 billion. The coronavirus pandemic helped boost the unit's performance, as more people in lockdowns across the world used its products to work and for entertainment.In after-market hours, the stock lost nearly 3%.On a Daily Chart, the Stock has managed to trade at levels above the ascendingSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewIt has repeatedly refused to close below theIn case it climbs back to, further resistance will be encountered at $223.50.On the other hand, losing the key support at $201.40 would open a path toward the next support at $193.55.