is eurgbp about to drop 2690052017

Market participants looking for fireworks were left disappointed when the UK government officially started the process of leaving the EU on Wednesday. The pound has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 30, 2017 11:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Market participants looking for fireworks were left disappointed when the UK government officially started the process of leaving the EU on Wednesday. The pound has weakened a tad against the US dollar, but strengthened versus the euro and is holding its own relatively well against the yen. Meanwhile the FTSE 100 finds itself about 75 points shy of its March 17th record high level – hardly a disaster. To be fair, the UK stock index didn’t exactly fall off a cliff on the back of the Brexit vote back in June last year, as it was supported among other things by a corresponding slump in the pound and extremely accommodative monetary policy . So, even if negotiations between the UK and EU were to start going bad then it remains to be seen if the response from the FTSE will be any different this time, but it may haunt the pound. But now the focus is slowly turning away from Brexit to a potential Frexit with upcoming French elections in April. In the event that support for Marine Le Pen – the leader of the far right-wing National Front party – increases, so too will anxiety among market participants, and serious question marks will be raised about the future of the whole EU project. Given this uncertainty, the euro could come under pressure in the coming weeks and months. Consequently, the EUR/GBP may start to ease as speculators potentially reduce their record net short positions in GBP and increase their bearish bets on EUR. However the long-term outlook on GBP remains uncertain, so we are only expecting – at this stage – a moderate GBP recovery relative to EUR.

But from a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP may be in the process of forming a complex Head and Shoulders reversal formation, potentially pointing to a significant change in the tide. The cross has now failed twice to break the key resistance zone above the 0.8780 area, the second attempt resulting in a lower high. So it could be forming the right shoulder here. But the cross still remains well above the neckline and key support area of 0.8300-8340 and also above the still-rising 200-day moving average (0.8585/90), which objectively tells us that the long-term trend is still bullish. However will it now head decisively lower? To have any chance of doing that, it will first need to break below short-term support levels at 0.8590 and 0.8490, levels which were formerly resistance.

17.03.30 eg

Related tags: Brexit EUR/GBP Frexit Forex trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.