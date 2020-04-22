Intel Earnings : What to look for
Good morning,
Intel Earnings : What to look for
On Thursday, after market, Intel (INTC), is anticipated to report first quarter EPS of $1.28 compared to $0.89 a year ago on sales of appx. $18.8B vs $16.1B last year. Based on options volatility the expected move of Intel after they report earnings is 6.8%. The last time Intel reported earnings the stock price moved up +8.1%.
Looking at the chart from a technical analysis perspective, Intel's stock price remains supported by a rising trend line in place since the March low. The 20-day moving average has just crossed above the 50-day MA confirming a bullish crossover. If Intel can hold above overlap support at $56 we will look to close the gap above at $64.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Happy Trading.
