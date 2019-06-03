﻿

Gold shines amid growing recession fears

Fears are growing that the escalating US – Sino trade dispute and the new Trump threats against Mexico and now India could tip the global economy into recession.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 3, 2019 4:10 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Risk off dominated as the new week kicked off. Fears are growing that the escalating US – Sino trade dispute and the new Trump threats against Mexico and now India could tip the global economy into recession.

Global data is starting to show the strain of the US – Sino trade was. Last week Chinese manufacturing pmi showed the sector contracted in May, US consumer confidence also increased less than forecast. Over night South Korean exports which are considered a bellwether for global growth tanked -9.4%, well below the -5.6% decline expected. 

All eyes will now turn to US ISM manufacturing data this afternoon. The markets are growing increasingly concerned that Trump’s multiple front trade war is starting to hit the US economy. CME Fedwatch tool is pointing to a interest rate cut fully priced in by the end of the year, with a 50% probability of a rate cut by July now being priced in.

With global recession fears picking up and risk aversion in play, plus the odds of a Fed rate cut on the up gold is starting to shine.  Lower interest rates are beneficial for non-yielding gold because the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal decreases.

Gold chart
Gold bulls are taking charge on Monday, pushing gold to $1320, its highest level since 26th March. Gold trades above its 50 sma, 100 sma and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. A sustained hold above $1311 could see gold push on higher to break through resistance at $1323. A break here could open the doors to $1328 before $1333. On the downside a break below resistance turned support $1311 could see a slide extend to $1302 before $1296.



Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Today 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:00 AM
    gold_06
    Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 6, 2024 12:00 PM
      Rocket taking off on a bright day
      Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 5, 2024 07:34 PM
        gold_01
        Gold analysis: Metal nears fresh record but can rally sustain itself?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 5, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.