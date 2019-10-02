Gold set to resume rally amid renewed falls for yields and stocks

Gold has been one the main beneficiaries from Tuesday's publication of a very poor US manufacturing PMI report, which caused havoc in the markets.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2019 4:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold has been one the main beneficiaries from Tuesday's publication of a very poor US manufacturing PMI report, which caused havoc in the markets. The news hurt stocks and the US dollar, causing bond yields to fall as investors sought the relative safety of government bonds. Dollar-denominated and safe-haven gold thus found itself in unexpected demand after falling noticeably in the previous days. With yields falling again, this also helped to boost the noninterest-bearing metal’s appeal on a relative basis.

Now, in the event this week’s upcoming US macro pointers disappoint expectations as well, or otherwise fail to sharply reduce the odds of another rate cut at end of this month, then gold stands ready to benefit further, given the current favourable macro conditions with major global central banks being in easing mode. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed is currently almost at 64%, up sharply from about 50-55% last week, following the publication of the manufacturing PMI report and the inevitable tweet from Donald Trump in which the US President once again criticised the Fed and blamed the central bank for the downturn in manufacturing activity.

Sellers getting trapped?

Source: Trading View and City Index.

There is no doubt that gold’s long-term technical outlook is positive, even after what was a relatively small retracement that began at the start of September. And we are now expecting the precious metal to potentially resume its long-term rally. Remember, gold had risen sharply for four consecutive months prior to the hiccup in September. So the recent weakness should be put into perspective.

Now some would argue that (1) gold should retrace back to the point of origin of that long-term breakout around $1350 before continuing higher, while (2) others point to the fact prices had created a “Head and Shoulders” reversal formation during its consolidation pullback in September, as can be seen on the daily and lower time frames. In both cases, the metal “should” be falling, they argue, especially with the Dollar Index continually hitting new 2019 highs (until Tuesday's reversal).

Well, my response to the above points are as follows:

First, as far as point (1) is concerned, if gold prices were to go back THAT far to retest the point of origin of the breakout from the 6-year-old resistance range, then why can’t it continue going lower? After such a lengthy period of consolidation and the subsequent breakout, gold ‘shouldn’t’ go back that deep if that was truly a major breakout that we have witnessed. As I believe that was a major breakout, I don’t expect gold to revisit $1350s any time soon – unless something changes fundamentally.

With regards to point (2), it is important to point out that the head and shoulders formation that was formed on the daily only took just over a month to take shape. Now compare this with the breakout from 6 years of major resistance. Which one do you think is more important? If you agree that the latter is, then the breakdown of the neckline of the H&S pattern at around $1485/90 area could turn out to be a major bear trap. So, the bulls should be happy if we go back above it and hold there.

In fact, the bears may have already gotten trapped following Tuesday's rebound when gold formed a piercing candle formation on the daily. Tuesday also marked the first day of the month, when gold prices briefly broke below the low from September. So, was this brief break down  and the sequent rebound THE trap? If so, then the next big pool of liquidity that price may gravitate towards would be the area above September’s high at $1555.

But first thing is first: the bulls need gold to show confirmation that it has indeed turned the corner. A break and hold above the daily H&S neckline around $1485/90 is a must. Otherwise, the downside pressure could persist for a while yet.

Source: Trading View and FOREX.com.


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.