Gold Rolling Over What Are the Next Key Support Levels to Watch

The short-term trend has now shifted to bearish as long as gold remains below the $1480-1485 area.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 30, 2019 9:23 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Gold Rolling Over – What Are the Next Key Support Levels to Watch?

As my colleague Matt Simpson noted last week, “the daily trend [in gold] remains bullish above $1480,” but as US traders sit down at their desks for the first day of the trading week, that key support level is at risk of breaking.

Looking at the chart below, gold’s uptrend has lost momentum over the last six weeks, with prices unable to make much progress through the mid-$1500s. Over that period, the yellow metal has gone from putting in higher highs and higher lows to lower highs and lower lows, creating a textbook “head-and-shoulders” pattern. This pattern shows a shift from a bullish to a bearish trend and is often seen at important tops in the market:

Source: TradingView, City Index

Meanwhile, the RSI indicator is in a bearish channel, and the MACD is trending lower below its signal line and about to cross the “0” level. In other words, the secondary indicators are confirming the price reversal, suggesting that bears may be taking the upper hand.

In a mirror image of Matt’s comments last week, the short-term trend has now shifted to bearish as long as gold remains below its head-and-shoulders pattern “neckline” in the $1480-1485 area. To the downside, bears may look to target the Fibonacci retracements of this summer’s rally starting at $1445 (38.2%), $1411 (50%), and $1377 (61.8%), as well as the “measured move” projection of the head-and-shoulders pattern at $1400.

Of course, traders must also consider the fundamental outlook for the yellow metal. With global interest rates still at depressed levels and several geopolitical hotspots still at risk of a significant disruption, bears should be cognizant of the risk of a bullish reversal near these key support levels.


Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.