Gold Pares Gains Post US Retail Sales

US retail sales in May beat expectations, increasing by 0.5%, more than the 0.4% that was expected.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 14, 2019 7:39 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
US retail sales in May beat expectations, increasing by 0.5%, more than the 0.4% that was expected. April figures were also revised upwards. The dollar strengthened on the release; gold fell away from its session high and year to date high of $1361.9. 

This is the second straight month that retail sales have increased. However, retail sales are notoriously volatile, we have seen some large swings in the data so far this year making it difficult for policy makers to gauge the mood of the US consumers. The better than forecast data, just ahead the FOMC next week, will have investors questioning whether the Fed will be prepared to cut interest rates whilst consumers are still spending well. 

FOMC

The broad expectation is that the Fed will sit tight for this month. According to the CME FedWatch tool the market is only pricing in a 22.5% probability of a rate cut in June. However, this increases to 88.5% in July and 97.5% by September. 

The fact is a lot will probably ride on what happens at the G20. Should Trump announce all out tariff increases to 25% then the Fed may grow nervous prompting them to act sooner rather than later. However, any signs of progress in the ongoing trade dispute could give the Fed the luxury of more time to see how the economy holds up.

Gold retreats
Prior to the release, gold had been trading over 1% higher hitting a year to date high; boosted by risk off sentiment following weak Chinese industrial production data, elevated geopolitical tensions and Fed rate cut expectations. 

Following the retail sales data gold has since eased back to support at $1348. Strong consumer confidence data later this afternoon could accelerate gold’s decline.

Levels to watch:
Gold is currently testing support at $1348, although it remains above its 50, 100 and 200 sma. A break support at $1348 could see the precious metal test $1344 prior to $1330 and 1320. On the upside if $1348 holds, gold could advance back towards $1360.


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
June 6, 2024 11:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:12 PM
    Research
    Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    June 6, 2024 01:23 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 4, 2024 12:00 PM
        gold_05
        Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 4, 2024 04:52 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.