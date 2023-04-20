Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases

The gold outlook has improved because of a drop in US dollar and bond yields, following the release of more disappointing US data.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 20, 2023 11:10 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Precious metals have been under pressure since Friday, until finding some support on Wednesday. In the first half of Thursday’s session, gold climbed higher as the bulls looked to recapture and form a base around $2000, a level, which like March last year, has again proved to be a tough nut to crack. It remains to be seen whether it can kick on from here or continue to chop and churn as traders assess conflicting macro signals. The gold outlook has improved because of a drop in US dollar and bond yields.

 

Before discussing the macro influences in greater detail, let’s have a quick look at the chart of gold:

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

The precious metal formed a hammer off the still-rising 21-day exponential moving average on Thursday, providing us a potential bullish signal. A close above the $2K level on Thursday would boost the metal’s appeal from a bullish point of view. The bears will want to see a close below support at $1980ish.

 

Why has gold struggled above $2K?

 

The recent weakness in gold prices had been driven mainly by profit-taking and a short-covering rally in US dollar and weakness in government bond prices, causing yields to rise.

 

On the former front, it makes good technical sense, doesn’t it? I mean if you look at the historical chart of gold, the area around $2K has been strong resistance in the last three years or so. Each time gold has tried to break away from the zone, we have seen a sharp rejection. Clearly, some gold speculators are taking no chances and happy to book healthy profits on their long trades accumulated in the last couple of months or so. This of course doesn’t mean that gold can’t go further up. Of course, it can, and I believe it eventually will hit a new record high. But you get my point.

 

On the latter point – about the US dollar and yields both rising recently – it is all because of hawkish Fed and ECB rhetoric and evidence of inflation remaining sticky in the UK and Eurozone. While this has been offset by signs of peak inflation and weakening economic activity in the US, that has not been enough to appease the hawks at the FOMC camp. A couple of Fed official such as Christopher Waller and John Williams have come out and said that US interest rates need to be tightened further.

 

So, why has gold bounced back?

 

Well, you guessed it. Yields and the dollar have both fallen back on Thursday, thanks to further weakness in US data and a hawkish speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde:

 

  • Lagarde: Need to do all we can to bring back inflation to 2% target (good for EUR, bad for USD)
  • US initial jobless claims 245K – a 17-month high – versus 240K expected
  • US April Philly Fed -31.3 versus -19.2 expected

 

 

Gold outlook: Can it climb to a record high?

Judging by the above softer-than-expected macro indicators, there is a good possibility we could see the US dollar resume lower and provide support for the gold outlook. The greenback could fall more profoundly against currencies where the central bank still remains hawkish, or the economic backdrop is improving relative to the US. In the US, inflation has already dropped to 5% annual rate and looks to be heading further lower as we will see the impact of the big inflation spikes of last year come out the annual inflation measure. This means that without any further inflation setback, we will get a lot closer to the Fed’s 2% target especially if the economic output falls more significantly than expected in the months ahead.

 

Therefore, investors may start betting that the Fed will stop hiking interest rates past May, and soon the central bank may even start loosening its policy again, if the economy continues to weaken. Remember that the impact of the past rate hikes will be filtering through the economy, while there’s always the risk of some other macro factor to emerge to the detriment of economic output. 

 

This puts Friday’s publication of the latest purchasing managers’ indices in sharp focus. Investors are slowly focusing more and more on growth and employment data than just inflation and wages – as evidenced, for example, by a quick 50-pip drop in the USD/JPY pair on the back of today’s US Philly Fed survey.

 

So, while some uncertainty remains on the short-term direction of prices, my longer-term gold outlook remains positive. I therefore envisage a rise to a new record high soon.

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold XAU USD Precious Metals market Metals Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:34 PM
      gold_03
      Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:54 PM
        gold_06
        Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:26 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.