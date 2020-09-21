Gold and Silver Breaking Down to Nearly 2Month Lows What Next

While gold typically rallies when political/social/economic uncertainty rises, the falling probability of additional fiscal stimulus from Congress is weighing on the yellow metal today.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 22, 2020 12:57 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Gold and Silver Breaking Down to Nearly 2-Month Lows – What Next?

Markets are in turmoil to start the trading week on fears of another COVID-19 lockdown in the UK and concerns about the prospects of more stimulus from the US with the focus shifting to the Supreme Court.

While gold typically rallies when political/social/economic uncertainty rises, the falling probability of additional fiscal stimulus from Congress is weighing on the yellow metal today. After all, surging government deficits, combined with unprecedented monetary policy stimulus, have been one of the biggest tailwinds for precious metals so far this year. With Congress now shifting its focus toward what promises to be a bitter nomination battle for a new Supreme Court justice just 43 days before an historic election, direct stimulus checks and (re)expanding unemployment benefits will likely get pushed onto the backburner. The fact that the US dollar is the day’s strongest major currency certainly isn’t helping gold investors either.

Turning our attention to the charts reveals that today’s price action may mark a key medium-term turning point for the precious metals. After spending the last six weeks consolidating in an ever-tightening “symmetrical triangle” pattern, gold is breaking down today. The metal is also on track for only its second close below its 50-day exponential moving average since March, suggesting that the established uptrend is under threat.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

A close here, confirmed by continued weakness tomorrow, would be a sign that the yellow metal may be set for a deeper pullback toward $1836 (the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-August rally) or $1763 (the 50% retracement) next. Bulls would want to see gold regain its 50-day EMA and ideally close above near-term descending trend line resistance near $1950 before rejoining the uptrend with confidence.

Meanwhile, the technical outlook on silver is similarly downbeat. The grey metal is also breaking down from a consolidation pattern today to trade back below its 50-day EMA. The next bearish targets for silver come in at $22.90 (the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and previous support/resistance from late July) and $20.75 (the 50% retracement).

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

We’ve all seen trends change on a dime throughout 2020, but as it stands, precious metal bulls will need another abrupt change of heart to get the recent uptrends back on track.


Related tags: Gold Silver

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:47 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
Today 01:51 AM
NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
Today 12:21 AM
AUD/USD knocked lower for a second day heading into key inflation report
Yesterday 09:56 PM
AUD/USD Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support
Yesterday 07:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold trading
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 03:05 PM
    gold_09
    Gold Forecast: Dip or Danger? Decoding Monday’s Price Pullback
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:01 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 25, 2025 05:00 PM
        Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 24, 2025 09:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.