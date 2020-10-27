FTSE set for higher open HSBC revamp in focus

HSBC revamp as profits fall 35%

Banks will be in focus after HSBC reported a less than feared 35% decline in quarterly profits amid an easing in bad loan provisions and an improvement in the outlook for its main markets. HSBC also announce significant changes to its business, including moving away from net interest income as a main source of income towards a fee based focused business, whilst also accelerating plans to reduce the bank’s size and slash costs. This marks a huge shift in strategy but one that make absolute sense given the rock bottom interest rates that have dominated the banking scene for years and are look set to stay for the foreseeable future.









HSBC follows Barclays in reporting an improved picture for bad loan provisions. This bodes well for Lloyds and NatWest which are due to report later this week. FTSE Chart

HSBC reported pre-tax profit of $3.1 billion in Q3, above $2.07 billion forecast. HSBC also announced hat it expected bad loan provisions for the year to be towards the lower end of guidance of $8 - $13 billion. The stock listed in Hong Kong trades +5%.

Investors are unnerved by the surging number of covid cases which are dampening the economic recovery outlook. News on Monday that talks over a coronavirus relief package have slowed could keep the lid on gains, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remans upbeat that an agreement can still be made before the US elections. Given that talks have been deadlocked for months and that the elections are less than a week away this seems a rather ambitious expectation.