﻿

FTSE notches higher on mixed corporate news

This morning is heavy with corporate news showing the damage from the coronavirus, which in turn is pulling whole sectors lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 28, 2020 3:08 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

This morning is heavy with corporate news showing the damage from the coronavirus,  which in turn is pulling whole sectors lower. Still, the index is trading in the black as the gradual reopening of businesses in Europe and the US is infusing some optimism into the market.

What is worth bearing in mind for most of the FTSE companies currently reporting - except for HSBC - is that March was the only month during the reporting period when COVID affected their operations. The next quarterly results are set to show even more damage as Europe and the US start pulling out of the grip of the pandemic.

BP’s revenue for the quarter decreased relatively modestly but the biggest hit came from fair value accounting effects revaluing the price of the company’s oil down to current price levels. BP’s shares fell 1.5% and Shell, which is due to report on Thursday, followed with a smaller decline. An overnight drop in crude oil prices causing WTI to trade below $11/bbl also weighed.

Shares in Marks & Spencer dropped 1.5% after the firm abandoned plans to pay dividends this year because both its clothing and food sales have been affected by the pandemic. Closures of in-store cafes also contributed to the loss of earnings. Peers Sainsbury, Morrison and Tesco also traded lower despite Kantor data showing that UK grocery sales increased more than 5% year-on-year to April 19, rising by £524m.

HSBC earnings were hit by the bank’s high loan loss provision which includes a large exposure in Singapore. HSBC has a much higher presence in Asia than other UK banks and has been more heavily affected by the virus, which has been active in the Asian region since January. That’s why, despite a slide in HSBC shares, the rest of the UK banking sector is holding up well with Barclays and the Royal Bank of Scotland both trading close to 3% higher.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast: Here’s why the US dollar rally has stalled
Today 04:19 AM
Gold, silver: Buying the dip needs a health warning given heavy price action
Today 03:18 AM
Gold’s worst day in two years, Crude oil eyes bounce above $80: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:48 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish reversal may have legs before key inflation update
Yesterday 10:40 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies
Yesterday 04:33 PM
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite reduced war risk
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_06
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
By:
David Scutt
April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.