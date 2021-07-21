﻿

European Open The FTSE Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place

The FTSE 100 held above key support yet its apparent rebound lacked enthusiasm below key resistance. And until they break, range-trading strategies may be preferable.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2021 10:31 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 84.4 points (1.16%) and currently trades at 7,336.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -180.31 points (-0.65%) and currently trades at 27,472.43
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -68.69 points (-0.25%) and currently trades at 27,190.56

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 11 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,892.13
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 2.5 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,958.84
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 18 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,234.27

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -725.81 points (-2.09%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -23.5 points (-0.16%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -2.5 points (-0.06%)


Learn how to trade indices


Can indices sustain Tuesday’s rebound?

Japan’s share market was broadly higher and led by small caps, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street and strong export data in Japan. The ASX 200 was a strong performer, rising 1.2% after weak retail sales confirms the RBA’s dovish stance.

US futures are a touch lower at the open although European futures are pointing towards a slightly higher open. FTSE 100 futures are 10 points higher (+0.15%) and suggest the cash market to open around 6891.

As we discuss on today’s video, the jury is still out as to whether yesterday’s ‘rally’ on Wall Street marks the end of a correction or whether it is a prelude to the next leg lower. The FTSE 100 is no exception.



Monday’s sell-off stalled at pivotal zone (an area which has provided both support and resistance) where the 23.6% Fibonacci also resides. And whilst it closed higher on Tuesday, the 100-day eMA capped as resistance, and it remains 119 points below 7,000. Both the mentioned support and resistance levels carry some significance with them, so the FTSE finds itself between a rock and a hard place between the 6800 – 7000 area. So, until either one of those levels breaks, range-trading strategies are preferred and the 6812 – 6824 support zone is a key focal point for today’s session.  


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 3948.19 (0.54%) 20 July 2021

  • 258 (73.50%) stocks advanced and 83 (23.65%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 16 fell to new lows
  • 69.23% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 4.56% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.04%   -  XP Power Ltd  (XPP.L) 
  • + 4.91%   -  Meggitt PLC  (MGGT.L) 
  • + 4.10%   -  Ibstock PLC  (IBST.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.94%   -  Hochschild Mining PLC  (HOCM.L) 
  • -4.82%   -  Just Eat Takeaway.com NV  (TKWY.AS) 
  • -3.00%   -  Fresnillo PLC  (FRES.L) 


Forex: Retail sales and covid weigh on AUD

The Australian dollar was broadly lower that’s to rising coronavirus cases and weaker-than-expected retail sales. With lockdowns setting the stage for a -0.6% decline, the -1.8% contraction in June took some by surprise as the June figures mostly contain details from Victoria. And with lockdowns across New South Wales likely to be extended (due to rising cases) then is does not bode well for July’s retail sales either.

Japan’s exports beat expectations in June, thanks to car demand from the US and chip-making equipment set for China. Rising 48.6% YoY, it’s the second highest reading in 40 years.

A strong trend is developing on EUR/AUD ahead of tomorrow’s ECB meeting. Its just off its year-to-date highs and consolidating in a potential continuation pattern. Should prices retrace we’d be interested in bullish setups around the 1.5950 – 1.6000 area, unless it breaks to new high first.

The US dollar was little changed overnight, and with a light calendar and ECB meeting tomorrow we may be in for a quieter session unless we are treated to some equity/bond fireworks.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities look for direction from a sideways dollar:

WTI futures printed a small bullish hammer around trend support and the 100-day eMA. We see the potential for a sympathy bounce but, given the magnitude of Monday’s -7% decline we cannot rule out new lows further out. With a lack of economic news and a ranging US dollar then traders may want to remain nimble and not ‘marry’ positions.

Silver remains just below $25 and touched a fresh 3-month low but, very much like yesterday’s European open report, the lack of selling pressure could leave it vulnerable to a bounce and break its 3-day losing streak. Overall, we remain bearish below 25.52 resistance.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
10.1.1
Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities Nasdaq AUD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Today 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
        stocks_01
        FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2024 11:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.