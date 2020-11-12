Europe Under Pressure with Rising Covid Cases UK GDP Growth Slowing in September

UK GDP data revealed that the UK economy staged a record recovery in the third quarter surging 15.5% in the July to September period. This came after a record -19.8% GDP collapse in Q2 during the lockdown period. As the economy reopened, businesses flung open their doors and the economy rebounded, although it did so a slightly weaker rate than the 15.8% expected.Whilst the economy has grown for an impressive 5 straight months, it is still -8.2% smaller than in February.

Slowing growth in September

The MoM September GDP sheds more light on the picture, increasing 1.1%, down from 2.2% in August and also short of the 1.5% expected. This shows us that the UK economy was starting to slow even before lockdown 2.0 as pent up demand eased and the Chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme came to an end.

Between record redundancies and signs of growth slowing in September, the outlook for the UK economy was showing signs of weakness even before lockdown 2.0 came into play. This most doesn’t bode well for the coming months as conditions deteriorate further.

GBP/USD is trading -0.3% lower only extending losses slighty following the data. FTSE futures are pointing to losses 0.7% on the open.

FTSE Chart



