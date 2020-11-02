Europe Points Lower With More Lockdowns

Upbeat data from China is at least offering some support to market sentiment ahead of manufacturing PMI data from Europe and the US.China’s manufacturing sector expands for a sixth straight month as the pandemic fallout eases, whilst in Europe it worsens. The Caixin/Markit PMI printed at 53.6 in October, better than the 53 expected. This is the highest reading since January 2011 and confirms that the Chinese economy is well on the road to an economic recovery. The hope is that the strengthening Chinese economy will help spare Europe from some of the inevitable economic suffering as nations head back into lockdown 2.0.

Manufacturing PMI in focus

Manufacturing PMI data will be in focus for Europe and the UK. The manufacturing sector has proved to be much more resilient to the impact of the pandemic than the service sector. The most recent flash manufacturing PMI readings from the Eurozone and from the UK showed robust expansion n the sector despite surging covid cases. This is of course now likely to change as lockdown restrictions are imposed once again.





