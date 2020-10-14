Europe Points Higher Covid Concerns Remain

Brexit talks will be in focus as the 15th October deadline draws into focus and it appears that very little progress has been made between the EU and the UK. British PM Boris Johnson is set to meet with EC President Ursula von der Leyen in attempt to inject some urgency and political momentum into the talks before Boris Johnson potentially walks away from talks tomorrow.

More US banks earnings

US Earning season kicked off with a bang with north JPMorgan and Citibank managing to impress. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo will be in focus today