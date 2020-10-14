Europe Points Higher Covid Concerns Remain

European stocks are pointing to a mildly positive start on Wednesday, although any gains are expected to be limited as covid fears remain.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 14, 2020 1:35 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wall Street closed lower overnight, snapping a 4-day winning streak as coronavirus concerns dragged on sentiment and additional US fiscal stimulus looked even more elusive. European stocks are pointing to a mildly positive start on Wednesday, although any gains are expected to be limited as covid fears remain.

On Tuesday Johnson & Johnson announced that it as pausing its covid vaccine candidate vaccine trial owing to a participants’ unexplained illness. Eli Lilly & Co announced later on Tuesday that it too is pausing its clinical trial of its covid antibody treatment on safety concerns, sending US stocks sharply lower.

Whilst it is common to see pauses in vaccine trials, this boils down to the fact that at best it could take longer to get a vaccine rolled out and at worst the trials will be shelved. Either way you look at it, its not good news for risk sentiment in the markets. 

That said, AstraZeneca quickly moved passed its pause in its trial, so the precedent is set for a rapid move forward past this speed bump. This is allowing Europe to at least attempt a move northward on Wednesday.

The IMF also upwardly revised its global economic growth outlook which is underpinning risk sentiment. The IMF now expect a -4.4% global economic contraction in 2020, up slightly from -4.9% forecast in June.

Local lockdowns & circuit breakers
However, with covid cases rising in the UK and on the old continent more localised lockdown will keep risk sentiment in check. The UK is even considering a two-week circuit breaker lockdown in the coming weeks. Let’s not forget that we are only in Autumn, meaning that this could be a very long winter as governments struggle to get control of the spread of the virus. Needless to say that these measures could quickly derail the already very fragile economic recovery.
Brexit in focus
Brexit talks will be in focus as the 15th October deadline draws into focus and it appears that very little progress has been made between the EU and the UK. British PM Boris Johnson is set to meet with EC President Ursula von der Leyen in attempt to inject some urgency and political momentum into the talks before Boris Johnson potentially walks away from talks tomorrow.

More US banks earnings
US Earning season kicked off with a bang with north JPMorgan and Citibank managing to impress. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo will be in focus today

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Yesterday 01:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

wall_street_view
Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
By:
David Scutt
July 10, 2024 11:55 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 4, 2024 11:00 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 Forecast Boosted by CPI and Crude Rally Ahead of Elections
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 19, 2024 12:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 11, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.