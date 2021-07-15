Equity Briefing ASOS TSMC and US Banks

Online fashion retailer ASOS is scheduled to release a trading update this morning, semiconductor firm TSMC will publish second-quarter results, and Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and the Bank of NY Mellon round-off the earnings season for US banks later today.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 15, 2021 11:22 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Equity Briefing | ASOS Share Price | TSMC Share Price | Morgan Stanley Share Price

Want the latest news to come to you?

You can get the latest market-moving news and incisive insight sent straight to your inbox every day, including the Equity Briefing, by subscribing to receive our market commentary updates.

Click here to subscribe.

ASOS

Online fashion retailer ASOS will report a trading statement covering the four months to the end of June this morning. Expectations are high following the company’s record first-half performance that saw revenue and profits surge. The update will focus on revenue figures but should also provide some commentary on margins and the outlook for the remaining two months of the financial year. The biggest threats to growth going forward are any loss of sales from rivals reopening physical stores and the fragile economic outlook for its 20-something clientele. Investors will also be cautious about how higher levels of investment will impact its profitability going forward.

Taiwan Semiconductor

TSMC, the world’s leading semiconductor foundry churning out chips for companies spanning Apple to Intel, will release second-quarter results later today. The company’s guidance is targeting net revenue of between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion, and analysts are expecting it to report toward the top end of that range. That would compare to the $10.38 billion revenue booked the year before. Analysts are expecting diluted earnings per American Depositary Receipt of $0.93 compared to $0.78 the year before.

US banks

US banks have smashed expectations since the start of the second-quarter earnings season thanks to the release of funds set aside for bad loans and the improving economic picture. Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and Bank of NY Mellon will round off the week when they report results before US markets open today. Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley’s diluted EPS to drop to $1.65 from $1.95 the year before following its record results in the first quarter. US Bancorp is expected to book diluted EPS of $1.14 compared to just $0.41 the year before. Meanwhile, Bank of NY Mellon is forecast to report EPS of $1.00, broadly flat from $1.01 the year before.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Today 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Today 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.