Economic Recover and Stimulus Hopes Overshadow Covid Numbers

Optimism surrounding the economic recovery and more stimulus is overshadowing a record daily increase in US covid-19 numbers, the return to lockdown for 5 million Australians and elevated US – Chinese tensions.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 9, 2020 12:51 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Following on from a fresh all time high for the Nasdaq, Asian markets pushed northwards, and Europe is set to open on the front foot. 

Optimism surrounding the economic recovery and more stimulus is overshadowing a record daily increase in US covid-19 numbers, the return to lockdown for 5 million Australians and elevated US – Chinese tensions. 

Data from China is keeping sentiment buoyed on Thursday. China’s factory gate inflation fell for a fifth straight month in June, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the industrial sector. However, signs of recovery are starting to emerge and with the market’s glass half full attitude today, that was enough to underpin sentiment. Chinese PPI -3% in June yoy, slower than the -3.2% decline forecast and an improvement from May’s -3.7%. In the manufacturing sector PPI rose 0.4%, up from -0.4% in May, fuelling hopes that the sector was turning a corner.

Eurogroup to agree on stimulus?
Investors are also hopeful of more government stimulus to support the recovery as the finance minister from the Eurogroup meet today ahead of the summit of leaders next week. 

Optimism is growing that a deal will be agreed over the European recovery Fund. The northern countries are pushing for recovery funds to be loans, the southern European countries and more fiscally challenged nations are pushing for the fund to be in the form of a grant.

Either way, the need for stimulus is becoming apparent. Whilst the region appears to have done a good job containing the virus, the EC has slashed its growth forecasts to -8.7% this year and lower 5.6% growth in the coming year.

US Jobless claims
Looking ahead US jobless claims are under the spotlight for further clues as to how the US labour market is healing. Expectations are for 1.37 million initial jobless claims, down from 1.46 the previous week. 

Continuing claims, which shed light on the rate of re-hiring are expected to be 18.95 million, down from 19.29 million. Whilst this appears to be a frustratingly slow process, taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture offers some perspective. Continuing claims are now down -24% from the peak.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.