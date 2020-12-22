easyJet forms a bullish counterattack line

, the low-cost airline, said it has signed an agreement with Airbus to defer the delivery of aircraft scheduled for fiscal years 2022-2024.and 15 delivery dates will be changed for the period 2022-2024.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price has landed on its rising 50DMA and is posting a rebound. A bullish counterattack line has formed and may indicate a bullish trend reversal on a short term basis. As long as 670p is support, expect a rebound towards the key resistance at 930p. The medium term outlook remains Neutral between 460p and 930p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



