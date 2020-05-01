Earnings Play: Skyworks Solutions
On Monday, after market, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) is expected to report second quarter EPS of $1.33 compared to $1.47 a year ago on revenue of appx. $761.8M vs. $810.4M last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 18 buys, 10 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg.
From a technical point of view, Skyworks Solutions has recently broken to the upside out of a rising wedge pattern. Price appears to be looking for support on the upper trend line of the rising wedge. The RSI is holding a rising trend line and is currently above 50. If price can hold above key support at the $95.00 level then we will most likely see a continuation higher to retest $107.00 and possibly $115.00 in extension.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
From a technical point of view, Skyworks Solutions has recently broken to the upside out of a rising wedge pattern. Price appears to be looking for support on the upper trend line of the rising wedge. The RSI is holding a rising trend line and is currently above 50. If price can hold above key support at the $95.00 level then we will most likely see a continuation higher to retest $107.00 and possibly $115.00 in extension.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
January 24, 2024 05:41 AM