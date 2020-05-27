Earnings Play Salesforce com

Key levels ahead of Salesforce.com earnings release on Thursday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2020 8:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Salesforce.com

On Thursday, after market, Salesforce.com (CRM) is expected to announce first quarter EPS of $0.70 compared to $0.93 a year ago on revenue of approximately $4.8B vs. $3.7B last year. The company develops business software and on May 13th, the Board of Directors appointed Gavin Patterson as the company's new President and Chief Revenue Officer.    

From a chartist's point of view, Salesforce.com's stock price has just dipped below the lower trend line of an ascending wedge pattern that price has been rising within since mid-March. Price was stopped at the $183.00 resistance level twice in May, where the second peak closed below the first, a bearish signal. The RSI has crossed to the downside of a rising trend line that the indicator has been holding above since mid-March. Price may fall to the $165.00 support level and pierce it on the way to $155.00. If price can manage to get back above the lower trend line of the ascending wedge pattern and reach the $183.00 resistance level, then we may see a run towards record highs around $196.00.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
Today 04:29 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 03:10 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX starts the new month on the front foot
Today 01:09 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
Today 05:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.