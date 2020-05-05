Earnings Play Albemarle

How to play Albemarle's earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2020 8:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Albemarle

On Wednesday, after market, Albemarle (ALB) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.78 compared to $1.23 the prior year on revenue of approximately $758.5M vs. $832.1M last year. On April 20th, the company announced that J. Kent Masters was elected Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, effective immediately. 

Looking at a daily chart, Albemarle's stock price recently broke out to the downside of a symmetrical triangle pattern that price began to form back in mid-March. In late April, after price hit resistance at the upper trend line, price broke down gapping below the lower trend line and 20 day moving average. We expect price to find new resistance under the lower trend line below $64.00. If price stays under pressure we may see price fall back to $53.00 and possibly retrace to the 2020 lows at $49.00.     



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
By:
David Scutt
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
      aus_05
      Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 14, 2024 02:44 AM
        downtrend chart
        Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 8, 2024 01:01 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.