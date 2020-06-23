Despite Euro and Pound Rebound Key Resistance Levels Remain Hold

EUR/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.1310 yesterday, as indicators suggest that Eurozone’s economic activity is quickly recovering from coronavirus crisis. Research firm Markit reported that the bloc's Manufacturing PMI climbed to 46.9 in June from 39.4 in May and Services PMI rose to 47.3 from 30.5, both stronger than expected. The Composite PMI jumped to the highest level in 4 months at 47.5.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2020 9:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Despite Euro and Pound Rebound, Key Resistance Levels Remain Hold (Medium Term)

EUR/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.1310 yesterday, as indicators suggest that Eurozone’s economic activity is quickly recovering from coronavirus crisis. Research firm Markit reported that the bloc's Manufacturing PMI climbed to 46.9 in June from 39.4 in May and Services PMI rose to 47.3 from 30.5, both stronger than expected. The Composite PMI jumped to the highest level in 4 months at 47.5.


Source: Trading Economics, Trading Central (Markit Eurozone Composite PMI)

In fact, EUR/USD has bounced roughly 5% from May's low. The pair reached a 3-year low after the action by the European Central Bank to launch emergency purchase programme, but then showed resilience even as the ECB rolled out additional measures. Some investors are speculating that monetary easing is approaching an end and are already anticipating a reversal.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD posted a rebound on a weekly chart, but the declining trend line drawn from June 2018 remains intact. The RSI is also capped by a declining trend line drawn from July 2017.


Source: GAIN Capital, Trading View

Currently, the pair is trading above both 20-week and 50-week moving averages. The RSI posted a bullish divergence signal, suggesting the loss of downward momentum for the prices.

As the technical configures are mixed, the technical outlook of EUR/USD would be neutral. As long as the overlapping resistance level at 1.1565 is not surpassed, the pair could consider a consolidation move to 1.07250. Only a break below this level would enhance the bearish outlook and trigger a drop to 1.0350 (the low of 2017).

On the other hand, only a break above 1.1565 would suggest a clear break of the declining trend line and would turn the outlook to bullish. The next resistance level would be located at 1.1900.


Similarly in the U.K., sentiment was lifted by upbeat economic data. The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.1 in June, slightly above the critical 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, and Services PMI rallied to 47.0 from 29.0 in May.


Source: Trading Economics, Trading Central (Markit U.K. Composite PMI)

On a weekly chart, Although GBPUSD posted a sharp rebound from March low at 1.1410, it is still capped by a declining trend line drawn from December 2019.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Currently, the pair is trading around both 20-week and 50-week moving averages. The RSI is around its neutrality level at 50 and indicates a bullish divergence signal. Both indicators suggest the lack of momentum for the pair.

In this case, as long as the overlapping resistance level at 1.2850 holds on the upside, the pair remains playing a range trading and should consider a consolidation move to 1.1950. Only a break below this level would bring a drop to March low at 1.1410.

Alternatively, a clear break above 1.2850 would bring a re-visit to 1.3515 (the high of December 2019).
Related tags: EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.